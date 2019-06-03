There are many restrictions that diabetic need to follow when it comes to the food that they can and cannot eat. Even among foods that are considered healthy, like vegetables, meats, fruits and nuts, there are certain foods that are known to be good for the blood glucose levels. It is important that as a diabetic you know what is best and not so good for you so that you can control your blood sugar levels with your diet. When it comes to fruits, you need to eat those that are low on the glycemic index. Here are some fruits that fall into this category. You must remember that moderation is the key. Just because these fruits are healthy, it doesn’t mean that you can overindulge in them. Fruits contain natural sugars in them, which in moderate quantities can prove very beneficial for you; but if you have too many of these, it can lead to a spike in your blood sugar levels. Make sure to consult with your doctor before you eat these.

All types of berries: Strawberries, blueberry, gooseberries, blackberries, mulberries and others have many compounds in them which are beneficial in lowering blood sugar levels and helping in insulin production. Indian gooseberries or amlas, especially, are full of antioxidants and polyphenols which are good for lowering blood sugar levels. That is why amla is one of the main ingredients in many Ayurvedic medicines for diabetes.

Cherries: Cherries have anthocyanins, in addition to other compounds that are considered diabetic-friendly. They have a low glycemic index which is good for your sugar levels.

Citrus fruits: These refreshing fruits including lemons, sweet limes, oranges grapefruits and others are not just great for weight loss but they also help control insulin levels and help maintain normal blood sugar levels in the body.

Apples: Apples are rich in fibre and have low calories. These have plenty of nutrients to keep you full and promote weight loss by keeping hunger pangs at bay which is very good for diabetics are often at risk of obesity.

You must keep in mind that eating whole fruits is recommended for you as opposed to drinking fruit juices. Also, you must avoid eating overripe fruits.