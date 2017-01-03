Home

Fruits For Weight Loss: Top 10 Fruits to Naturally Burn Fat Faster

Fruits For Weight Loss: Fruits are without a doubt necessary for a healthy life. Since different fruits contain different quantities of natural sugar, some people continue to worry if certain fruits are bad for weight reduction.

Fruits For Weight Loss: Fruits and vegetables are crucial components of a diet for losing weight because they give the body the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals it needs to fight against diseases and bad cholesterol. Fruits are incredibly nutrient-dense foods that are also high in fibre and water, assisting the body in maintaining hydration and feeling full. For this precise reason, nutritionists advise eating a diet higher in organic and raw fruits and vegetables, as well as vegetables, as opposed to whole grains and fats. Eating fruits raw is considered more nutritious as the water dilutes the nutrients. On the other hand, fruit juices keep your body hydrated and the water helps in keeping you satiated for longer.

TOP 10 FRUITS TO INCLUDE IN DIET FOR WEIGHT LOSS

1. Tomatoes

Contrary to popular belief, tomatoes are fruits and not vegetables. Red fruits are rich in flavonoids, which tomatoes are packed with. They’re magical when it comes to aiding weight loss as they reverse the resistance to leptin. Leptin is a protein which prevents our bodies from losing weight and tomatoes fight them, making these delicious savoury fruits the perfect allies for those wanting to shed kilos faster. Beware: Canned tomatoes and ketchup are not real tomatoes and are loaded with preservatives and sugars, which will make you fatter, instead of burning belly fat.

2. Avocados

Avocados are weight loss superfoods and are packed with heart-healthy fats and antioxidants. Avocados are important in a weight loss diet, as most people don’t get enough of the healthy fats. Healthy fats help in keeping the body’s metabolism rate at its optimal levels. Moreover, healthy fats also increase the levels of testosterone in the body, which is one of the first hormones linked with weight loss in both men and women. Avocados are also rich in nutrients and minerals like Vitamin C, Vitamin B-6, Magnesium, etc.

3. Oranges

Oranges are effective weight-loss fruits which are also yummy and nutritious. They are low on calories and rich in fibre and potassium, as well as cancer-fighting citrus limonoids. It’s also extremely rich in Vitamin C, which is required for the repair and growth of important tissues in the body, like skin, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and blood vessels. Eat the fruit raw to maximise its benefits.

4. Watermelon

The yummy and refreshing watermelon is a wonder fruit when it comes to weight loss. It is low in calories and high in water content, which makes up 90 per cent of its weight. A 100 gm serving of watermelon contains as low as 30 calories! Moreover, they’re rich in belly fat-burning amino acids called arginine. They keep you hydrated and satiated for longer periods of time, preventing the need to reach for food more often. It’s also rich in potassium, which is important for normal heart and muscular function.

5. Strawberries

Strawberries are also one of the yummiest and most nutritious fruits out there. These lovely-looking and flavourful fruits are super rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C and are also responsible for raising the levels of HDL or good fat in the body. Blend them in with your fruit smoothies, or add some frozen strawberries to your yoghurt or oatmeal porridge in the morning to derive maximum benefits from these fat-cutting super fruits.

6. Guava

Guavas help maintain blood sugar levels and are great for diabetics. They are extremely high in fiber, and hence, increase the time period of satiety, preventing you from snacking on often unhealthy foods. Guavas also aid digestion and maintain bowel movements. They are also rich in vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidants, all of which aid cancer prevention and skin inflammation as well.

7. Lime

Limes, which are the most common garnishing fruits, are rich in flavonoids, limonoids and antioxidants and are also important for aiding digestive processes. They are great sources of Vitamin C and fiber as well, and hence keep you full for longer. Limes make a great ingredient for detox water drinks which aid in weight loss, as one glass of such a drink only contains as many as 11 calories, while providing you with the necessary nutrients important for optimal metabolism.

8. Lemon

The elder brother of the lime, lemon is also a great weight loss aiding fruit, which is extremely rich in Vitamin C. One single lemon can fulfill the entire daily requirement of Vitamin C for your body! Lemon also helps maintaining the metabolic rate at optimal rates. They are rich in citrus limonoids, which disarm cancer cells, particularly in the colon and the breast. Drink lemon infused water to keep the metabolism humming throughout the day.

9. Pears

Pears are your friends during the weight loss days, as one single pear fruit can fulfill as much as 24 per cent of your daily fiber intake requirement! Studies have also shown that women who ate at least three pears per day, ate lesser and hence were less likely to pile on unnecessary calories. It’s also free of fat, cholesterol and potassium, and is also low in calories. One medium-sized pear contains only as many as 100 calories.

10. Grapefruit

Grapefruit is a wonder fruit and is rich in phytochemicals and vitamin C, both of which fight diseases and burn belly fat. According to one particular study, people who ate one grapefruit before their meals for six weeks lost an inch of belly fat on their waists. Starting your day with half a wedge of grapefruit can set you up for a great day of belly fat burning.

The bottom line is that, when the body is deprived of certain foods, fruits help by meeting the daily nutrition demands to keep the body’s metabolism at optimal rates.