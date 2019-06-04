Oiling is an excellent way to ensure that your hair remains healthy and strong. One of the best parts of giving your hair and scalp a massage is that it leads to better circulation and this, in turn, promotes better quality of hair with more thickness and shine. This can also lead to less hair fall. It is important to know which hair oil to use for your hair type. Depending on the needs and other factors regarding your hair, you will be able to decide which hair oil to use for you. Whichever oil you decide to use, make sure that it is not filled with artificial fragrance and other harmful ingredients. These could worsen your problem and the quality of your hair. Consult with your dermatologist for further guidance on which oil suits and doesn’t suit you. Here are some hair oils you can try using:

Almond hair oil: Enriched with vitamin e, this oil is perfect for particularly dry and lifeless tresses. Massaging almond hair oil on the scalp regularly promotes more shine and strength and help reduce frizz and hair fall. Heat the oil before applying.

Argan hair oil: Argan oil is known to penetrate deeply into the scalp and across all the layers of your hair to give you thorough moisturisation from within. Argan oil also contains vitamin e and other antioxidants which are excellent for promoting new hair growth. Argan oil is very light and can be perfect even as a leave-in moisturiser. You could also use this mild, sweet-smelling oil as a hair serum to tame your flyaways.

Amla hair oil: Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of the best ingredients for healthy hair. From premature greying to banishing dandruff and promoting hair growth to stopping hair fall, amla has been credited with these magical powers. This dark green coloured oil can be made at home by mixing and heating amla juice and coconut oil together.

Coconut oil: This is one of the most widely hair oils across India. Coconut oil is suitable for all hair types, but more so for those with dry hair. It is best to mix coconut oil with some other oil for best results. Coconut oil should also be warmed before applying it on the scalp for better absorption.