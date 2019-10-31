Are you suffering from severe hair fall and nothing seems to be working? If yes, you have reached the right platform. Your hair enhances her beauty. It gives your face an appealing look. Hair fall can not only affect your outer personality but inner too. It can drastically lower your self-esteem and confidence. There can be an array of reasons behind hair fall. From family history to stress, environmental factors, and intake of certain medications, the cause can be anything. If you are experiencing extreme hair loss, there are certain herbal oils that you can consider using. If they work, you won’t need to visit a doctor. In case you want to know about those oils, read further.

Coconut oil

Acting as a sealant, coconut oil can prevent hair loss by penetrating deep in the hair shaft and moisturizing the hair. Dry hair gets damaged easily. Also, some of the skin infections can also affect your scalp health and cause hair fall. In this case, lauric acid present in coconut oil can effectively fight against bacteria, fungi, and viruses. You just need to massage your scalp with warm coconut oil every day. Leave the oil for 2-3 hours then rinse with a mild shampoo.

Almond oil

Being jam-packed with essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, vitamin D and E, almond oil is just perfect for reducing the episode of hair fall. This natural moisturizer can keep your hair follicles strong and will prevent your hair from being brittle. Apply warm almond oil on your scalp and massage for a minute. Let the oil penetrate deep into the hair follicles. After a few hours, you can wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Castor Oil

Being rich in triglycerides and having anti-inflammatory properties, castor oil can prevent any infection in your scalp and prevent hair fall. Also, its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties can help you get rid of the current hair loss problem by fighting against the microbes causing the condition. Moreover, applying castor oil daily on your scalp can keep your hair healthy due to its antioxidant action.