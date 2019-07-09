We agree that staying indoors and sleeping in, reading a book, indulging in monsoon delicacies is a tempting option for many of us when it is raining outside. But just because it is the rainy season, it doesn’t mean that you can give your fitness goals a miss. You have got to keep up your weight loss and fitness regimen even in the monsoon season. Skipping workouts isn’t actually going to help you in any way. But what do you do when it is too flooded and inconvenient to go to your gym? Who said you could sculpt an enviable body only in the gym? Here are some easy exercises you can do at home that will help burn calories and help you inch closer to your ultimate fitness goals.

Skipping rope: One of the simplest exercises is using a skipping rope. This childhood game can help you burn fat. It is one of the best cardio exercises that can help your cardiovascular health in many ways. All you need is about 15 minutes every day. The best part is that you need just a skipping rope and some empty space to perform this fun exercise. This targets all the muscles in the body. Make sure to invest in a good skipping rope and land properly on the balls of your feet with your hands bent at your waist.

Planking: This exercise does not even need any equipment. You literally need just a mat and your core strength to perform planking. Get on your fours and keep your legs extended with the toes supporting your lower half of the body. Your hands could be bent at the elbow or straight below your shoulders. Breathe in, tighten your core and stay in the position for at least a minute. Planking is known to work wonders for your abs, core and back. It makes your spinal cord strong and could give you weight loss too.

Squats and lunges: Squats and lunges tone up your lower body and target the fat in your hips, thighs, waist and lower legs. Do about 3 sets of 30 repetitions each.