Who doesn’t desire a good posture? It not only looks good but it also prevents a number of diseases. Did you know that a bad posture can weaken your back muscles and spine and make you more prone to neck pain, back pain, pain between shoulder blades, ankle and foot problems, tension, headaches, and diminished lung and cardiac capacity, according to Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre. While some develop a bad posture over time, there are some who develop it a very early stage in their life and continue to maintain this throughout their life. What exasperates this problem is the constant use of technological devices like mobile phones, tabs, etc. and because of sitting slouched in front of our desktops for hours at a stretch in the office. Here are some yoga asanas, you have got to try to correct your posture immediately.

Tadasana or tree pose

For this, stand with your legs and feet joined. Place your hands by the sides of your body and look straight. Raise your hands above your head and stretch your shoulders, chest, and arms upwards. Raise your heels and stretch your body upwards. Hold the position for as long as you can.

Parsvottanasana or intense side stretch

For this, get yourself in the mountain pose with your left foot slightly behind you. Putting your arms behind your back, bend your elbows and do a reverse prayer position. Lengthen your spine, bend at your waist keeping both your legs straight. Gradually, lower your torso as much as possible by resting your forehead or chin on your right shin. Hold this position for some time.

Halasana or plough pose

Lie down on your back with your feet flat on the floor. Place your arms by your side. Bending your knees, raise your legs from the hips and place your hands on your hips Bend your body at the hips and try to touch the floor behind your head with your toes. Straighten your hands so they are flat on the floor. Be very careful while doing this.

Make sure to do these exercises with the help of a certified instructor and with proper guidance especially if you suffer from backache or other problems. Do these regularly for a few months to see the difference.