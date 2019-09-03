The Ganpati pooja at the Ambanis on Monday was a starry affair. The who’s who from the film fraternity turned up looking their best to seek blessings from Bappa. Many female actors owned their traditional avatars and rocked the gorgeous saree looks. The names included Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Isha Koppikar, Karisma Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt donned a pretty looking Manish Malhotra sari and had her pallu draped on her right wrist. The actor styled her look with a giant pair of chaandbalis, a fuschia pink blouse and a wide smile on her face. Alia’s effortless styling made for one of the best looks from the evening.

Vidya Balan is known to wear saree like it’s part of her own self. She owns the six-yard wonder and at the event last evening, she chose to wear an orange-coloured Gaurang saree that looked lovely on her. Vidya styled it with a contrasting purple coloured blouse and gold jhumkis with a middle-parted bun.

Trying to flaunt a bandhani saree look is a tricky deal. Not for Kajol though! The actor’s simple yet stunning look from last evening proves nothing looks overwhelming on her. Kajol wore a black bandhani saree designed by her good friend Manish Malhotra. She worked every bit of that look.

The epitome of grace and gorgeousness, Rekha donned her signature banarasi saree in a purple colour and had that styled with all kinds of pearl, gold, diamond, kundan jewellery. Her signature red lips, a potli and hair tied in a bun further finished the look. On papers, going over-the-top with clothes, jewellery, makeup and styling is a strict no-no. No rules apply when it’s about Rekha though. The evergreen actor can make everything work for her in a way that no one else can.

Karisma Kapoor proved something with her look last evening. Her pink and red Raw Mango saree was too-simple-to-wear-at-an-Ambani-event. But, all the brownie points to her for faring in it far better than anyone else would have. She rocked that saree and easily gave one of her most remembered saree outings. Karisma looked absolutely radiant.

Even though she needs nothing more than her million-dollar smile to make any look work for her, she looked so beautiful last evening in her pink embroidered saree. Actor Madhuri Dixit went for a simple look and wore a blush pink saree from Umrao Couture. She added a pair of big earrings, a matching bindi, her Jimmy Choo clutch and that to-die-for smile to her look.

Isha Koppikar is not someone who is usually seen making it up at major events but last evening was different. The Khallas-girl accompanied her husband to visit Lord Ganesha at the Ambanis and looked striking. Isha wore a maroon-gold banarasi saree and styled with bright makeup, tied hair and gold jhumkis. She looked graceful.

For Kriti Sanon, it was a sparkly Manish Malhotra saree in white colour that she wore with a halter blouse. Even though the actor’s look seemed little over-the-board considering it was a traditional pooja event, Kriti looked beautiful at her end.

The two women who stole the limelight for us last evening were Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Both the veteran actors wore lovely sarees and appeared too-graceful-for-words. While Jaya wore an ivory saree, Shabana’s was a bright yellow and kudos to them for giving the perfect traditional vibes with their respective looks. Absolute winners!

Scroll up now and see which one is your favourite saree look!