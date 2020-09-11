Stressed about the massive hair fall? With our fast-paced stressful lifestyle, our hair does bear a lot. Our hair gets exposed to pollution, harsh water, harmful chemicals, and heat. People go to great lengths to maintain a healthy and shiny mane and never shy away from spending a hefty amount on those exotic spas and hair treatments. Will you believe us if we tell that you don’t have to pay a bomb to maintain your locks, you can do that by making a few changes to your diet. Also Read - Skincare Awareness Month: 5 Home Remedies For Flawless, Glowing Skin

Yes, it’s that simple. By watching what you eat and adding a few nutrients to your diet, you can easily achieve your #hairgoals. We have compiled a list of 5 superfoods that will transform your dry, damaged hair to thick, gorgeous locks. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Differentiate Between Covid-19 Related Fever And Influenza Fever

1. Add Protein: Protein is the most important nutrition for your body and hair. Also Read - Suffering From Breakouts Under Your Mask? You May Have A Case Of 'Maskne'

– Eggs: Eggs are full of protein and biotin. Biotin has Vitamin-B which promotes the production of keratin. Eggs help in the production of collagen which is a protein that surrounds the hair strand. Eggs are also rich in Vitamin A, D, lutein, zinc, and carotene, which helps in hair growth.

– Fish: Fish lovers, here’s good news. Fish including tuna, salmon, mackerel, and herring are filled with protein and Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin-D3, B complex vitamins, and selenium. Omega-3 helps in reducing hair loss.

– Red meat: Red meat has protein as well as vitamin B, iron, and zinc. It helps in hair growth.

2. Eat Vegetables: For vegetarians out there, there are plenty of options for you too. Add bell peppers, beans, avocados to your diet for healthy hair.

– Bell Peppers: These are a great source of Vitamin C, which contains antioxidants.

– Beans: These are loaded with zinc and protein. It helps in reducing hair loss and promotes hair growth.

– Avocados: These are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and copper. Strengthens the roots and essential for hair growth.

3. Leafy Greens: Greens including cabbage, spinach is a great source of folate, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, and iron which helps in promoting hair growth.

– Spinach- It is the most popular and essential superfood. It is rich in iron, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, Omega-3, iron, and zinc.

– Cabbage: This leafy green has similar properties like that of Spinach.

4. Nuts and Seeds: Nuts are a plant-based source of protein, it is also rich in Omega-3, zinc, vitamin A, vitamin E, and B-vitamins. Add almonds to your diet for healthy hair growth.

Seeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids as well as vitamin E. Add flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds to your diet.

5. Fruits: Guavas, papaya, and citrus fruits including orange, kiwis (rich in vitamin C) are healthy for your body and hair.

Add these superfoods to your diet now to say bye-bye to hair loss, don’t forget to treat your hair with extra love and care.