People often say that the best way to lose weight is by eating healthy and in a moderate amount. But a new and interesting study says that working out six days a week, or around 300 minutes a week can help you lose weight. The study emphasized that you should be burning roughly 3,000 calories a week to get the desired result. Well, that goes beyond the recommended 30 minutes workout for 5 days a week physical activity guideline.

The fascinating research was published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise analysed a group of 44 overweight men and women, between the age of 18-year-old to 49-year-old who was picked by the researchers. The participants were divided into groups where they were asked to work out six days a week, two days a week, and those who didn't exercise at all. The participants can choose to either run, walk, or lift weights. The study found out that those who worked out six days a week burned a maximum amount of calories and body fat. At the end of the study, those in the first group simply burned more calories and lost more body fat.

The study which was led by Kyle Flack, an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky said that people need to burn around 3,000 calories per week through exercise if they want to see significant weight loss, which creates a tricky slope when it comes to the relationship between exercise and eating.

The research also shed light that participants who burned 3,000 calories a week showed changes in their bodies’ levels of leptin, an appetite hormone that reduces appetite.

When you start working out, you tend to eat more in order to refuel that’s because your appetite increases. “Exercise isn’t useless for weight loss, but we do tend to eat more when we exercise, which offsets some of the calories that we have burned,” Flack said in a press release. “Both groups compensated about 1,000 calories per week more because they were exercising, which was mostly due to eating more. Their metabolic rate only decreased slightly.”

So, if you planning to shed those extra kilos, as per the study you must workout for 300 minutes per week to reach your goal weight.