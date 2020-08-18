Losing weight is a gradual process but can be given a boost through the right diet. We all know that protein is considered as one of the most important nutrients to lose weight. But, when it comes to opting for vegetarian sources of protein, we have limited options. Among them lentils come at the top of the list as they contain a good amount of protein and other nutrients associated with weight loss. You can add them in your daily diet and get the required result. Here we tell you about a few commonly used homemade Dal/lentils that can be your best buddy in your weight loss journey. Also Read - Here is How Raw Paneer Helps in Weight Loss

Moong Dal

Being rich in fibre, Moong Dal can keep you full for longer and prevent overeating which is one of the major reasons behind weight gain. Moong Dal is a plant-based protein source that enhances your body’s metabolism rate and helps in efficient calorie burning. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Diet: Small Changes in Dinner to Effectively Shed Extra Kilos

Masoor Dal

Also known as red lentils, Masoor Dal helps in weight loss by promoting digestion. Notably, indigestion creates problem in shedding those extra kilos. Masoor Dal contains a good amount of fibre, protein, and minerals too. Also, it is extremely beneficial for diabetics as Masoor Dal regulates the blood sugar level. Also Read - Weight Loss: Try These Homemade Detox Drinks And Shed Those Extra Kilos

Arhar Dal

Arhar or Toor Dal is jam-packed with protein and fibre, which are the two most important nutrients for weight loss. They curb your hunger and keep you satiated. Also, they are known to effectively reduce the cholesterol level in the body.