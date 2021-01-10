COVID-19 is deadly. We all know this. But what some of you may not know is that it can be fatal even after a patient’s successful recovery. Yes, you read that right. SARS-CoV-2 affects your body severely than you think. Even after leaving your body, its lingering symptoms keep burdening the patients. That’s why COVID-19 patients required special care and attention post-recovery. The disease leads to some temporary and permanent effects that can be debilitating. Here we tell you about six body organs and organ systems that are majorly affected by COVID-19 and how the SARS-CoV-2 impacts them. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccine in UK

Impact of Coronavirus on Respiratory System

The novel coronavirus causes inflammatory changes in the respiratory system that leads to scars in the lungs and air sacs. This creates a problem in breathing and lack of oxygen in the body. This further causes symptoms including shortness of breath, persistent fatigue, and inability to complete even your daily routine. If persisted for a long time, these issues can become a long-term problem.

Impact of Coronavirus on Liver

SARS-CoV-2 is known to replicate and damage your hepatic tissue. This results in abnormal liver function. Doctors have revealed that in most COVID-19 patients, the damage persisted even after recovery and that may be because of the cytokine storm, side-effects of prescribed drugs, or/and low level of oxygen in the body due to pneumonia.

Impact of Coronavirus on Kidneys

Low kidney function has been observed in most of the coronavirus patients post-recovery. Those with pre-existing diabetes or high blood pressure experience serious dysfunction of their kidneys. They complain of infrequent urination and low urine output. This may be the result of low oxygen levels due to the COVID-19 infection and blood clots in the kidneys. The damage may require you to undergo dialysis.

Impact of Coronavirus on Your Brain

COVID-19 causing virus causes mild to severe inflammation in the brain and that leads to foggy thoughts, inability to focus, seizures, dizziness, blurred vision, confusion, etc. According to some researchers, COVID-19 can also cause temporary paralysis that can further lead to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s in some recovered patients.

Impact of Coronavirus on Heart And Blood Vessels

COVID-19 recovered patients are at high risk of developing a stroke or experiencing heart failure. This is especially critical for those with a pre-existing heart ailment. It has been found that most of the coronavirus-recovered patients experience chest pain, chronic fatigue, abnormal heart rate, etc. even after testing negative for the virus. This raises the risk of heart complications like cardiomyopathy. Post-COVID effects also include the formation of blood clots that can either cause a heart attack or/and stroke or travel to other organs (if the clot is small) and damage your liver, kidney, etc.