COVID-19's ever-changing symptoms make it confusing for people to understand if they have contracted the virus. Some of its signs mimic those of certain common diseases and conditions like respiratory issues and gastrointestinal problems. Yes, you read that right, apart from the difficulty in breathing, cough, and cold, stomach-related conditions are also associated with the novel coronavirus. The SARS-CoV-2 impacts your eating habits immensely and cause extreme weakness. Here we tell about a few gastrointestinal symptoms that may be a sign of COVID-19 infection and therefore you should not ignore them.

Loss of Appetite

COVID-19 causing virus can impact your eating habits immensely. It can lower your appetite, especially if you are experiencing loss of smell and taste. You may feel difficulty in digesting food. The disease can impair your senses for a long. As per a research conducted in China, 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the country reported experiencing a loss of appetite. If you are also facing this problem, you are advised to opt for fluids like green tea that contains chemical compounds that may block the function of SARS-CoV-2 enzyme.

Upset Stomach

This is one sign that has been found in at least 1 in every 5 COVID-19 patients. Also, certain studies have revealed that coronavirus patients who develop these symptoms, take longer than others to clear the virus from their bodies, and get well. SARS-CoV-2 is capable of impacting your gut microbes and interfere with your gastrointestinal health. Moreover, COVID-19 can spread faecal transmission. Therefore, it is advisable to use a separate bathroom if you are suffering from this fatal condition.

Nausea

According to research conducted in Wuhan, at least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients develop nausea and diarrhoea 2 days before developing a fever. These are signs of an active and severe infection.