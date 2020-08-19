You go through different phases in a relationship. When you are married for a long time, you sometimes tend to feel bored of the usual happenings. The charm you felt during the initial months of your wedding does not necessarily remain life-long but that does not mean that your relationship lacks love. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Shares Secret of a Successful Relationship

However, if the urge to be apart from your partner has intensified and you constantly feel detached from him, things are going in a very negative direction in your life and you may end up getting a divorce. To prevent such happening, it is better to be aware of certain signs of an unhappy marriage and try to mend things for the better beforehand. Let’s know if you are living an unhappy married life. Also Read - Relationship Tips: Signs That State, It's Time to Break-up And be Single For a While

Lack of Physical Intimacy

A marriage cannot work without emotional and physical intimacy. Not being in the mood to have sex sometimes is fine but if you and your partner rarely indulge in sex, things are not well in your marriage. If you and your partner used to hit a bed multiple times a week but now have reduced it to once or twice in a month or 3 months, you need to work on your bond and relationship. Also Read - Relationship Tips: Here is How to Break-up on Good Terms

Thinking About Divorce

You fantasize about being in a relationship with someone else other than your husband or wife when you feel unsatisfied in your marriage or something lacks in your married life. Also, if you fantasize about being single again and taking divorce, it is a strong sign that you no longer feel an emotional connection to your partner and leading an unhappy married life.

Lack of Fun And Argument

You can’t keep having sex all the time or have romantic conversations. To lead a happy married life, you and your partner need to know how to have fun together. Even arguments can sometimes bring the spark that seemed to be missing before. If you are compromising too much and does not enjoy your partner’s company anymore, you are in a bad space. Also, not having arguments at all may mean that you have lost all hopes that things between you two will become fine.