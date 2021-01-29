Even though COVID-19 vaccines have arrived, the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus is still the same. Also, the viral infection is still claiming the lives of many. So, it becomes important to take enough precautions and also beware of the symptoms of COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus Contained in India? Govt Says One-Fifth of Country’s Districts Report Zero New Cases in Past Week

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, various studies and doctors have informed about certain prominent signs of the novel coronavirus infection. However, the deadly virus keeps on changing its infection sign. A new research has revealed that COVID-19 patients are experiencing a new symptom in the mouth and tongue. Also, the infected people are getting rashes and bumps on the skin of hands and feet.

According to a new study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, one in four coronavirus patients experiences changes in his/her tongue. These changes include raised bumps, sores, swelling, discoloured patches, etc. Some also experience a burning sensation in their mouth.

For the study, the scientists observed a total of 666 COVID-19 patients in Spain with mild or severe pneumonia. They found that the above-mentioned symptoms appeared along with a loss of sense of taste. Researchers further revealed that they have conducted the study on people moderately affected by the coronavirus infection therefore, they are not clear if patients with the severe infection will also be affected.

Apart from this, scientists have found 40 per cent of patients developing skin rashes on their hands and soles of their feet owing to the COVID-19 infection. They also experience redness, small bumps, peeling skin, and a burning sensation. These may occur due to inflammation caused by the coronavirus.