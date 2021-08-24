Beyonce, an American singer along with her husband, Jay Z, has lead to an online storm. People are gushing over their recent Tiffany campaign. Beyonce, an acclaimed singer and also a recipient of Grammy Awards has made history in the fashion industry. She is the first black woman to wear the quintessential 128.54 carats Tiffany Diamond.Also Read - Parrot Singing Beyonce's 'If I Were a Boy' Goes Crazy Viral, Video Will Make Your Jaw Drop | Watch

Instagram being the next stop for everything glamorous and eventful, Beyonce shared a series of pictures from her recent Tiffany photoshoot. She wore the iconic 128.54 carats Tiffany Diamond. This is considered as one of the world’s largest yellow diamonds. Along with her husband Jay-Z, she became the new face of the luxury brand. Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Her Killer Dance Moves as She Grooves to Beyonce's Track, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Check out the Instagram Post:

In 2012, the diamonds were re-set with additional 100+ carats of diamond stones. This was to commemorate Tiffany’s 175th anniversary. This diamond has been worn only four times since 1877.

This diamond was found in South Africa and only three women have worn it before Beyonce. Beyonce is the fourth person to have worn this. This is supposed to be Queen Bey’s lucky number which is four. The first woman to have worn this was Mary Whitehouse, wife of American Diplomat Edwin Sheldon Whitehouse. Next on the list was Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn. After her, it was adorned by Lady Gaga.

A lot of people believe that Audrey Hepburn’s famous film Breakfast at Tiffany was a subtle indication of yellow diamond. One cannot ignore the styling quotient that went into Audrey’s character, Holly Golightly. Her signature opera gloves, black dress with a curved back highlighting the jewels add to the oomph factor and hard to ignore factor.

On the work front, Beyonce has recorded a cover Moon River for the campaign. This was amplified by Audrey Hepburn where was singing this in her film 1961. Jay-Z new video Super 8 will also be released on September 15.

Jay Z looked classy in a black tuxedo with a rare cufflink from vintage Jean Schlumberger’s brooch. It is believed that the tiffany diamond was first set at Schlumberger brooch. It was called A Bird on a Rock.

The most remarkable thing about this campaign is that the diamond has been featured in the advertising campaign for the first time. The duo posed in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private painting collection called Equals Pi. This is a signature Tiffany Blue that has never been displayed publicly.

What are your views on this duo?