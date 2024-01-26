BFFs Alaya F-Manushi Chhillar’s Relaxing Spa Day Was Perfect With Dead Sea Mud Masking- See PICS

Home

Actresses Alay F and Manushi Chhillar are currently in talks, as they have become the new BFFs of B-Town. The duo is shooting in Jordan for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay

Actresses Alay F and Manushi Chhillar are currently in talks, as they have become the new BFFs of B-Town. The duo is shooting in Jordan for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. On the work trip, the B-Town beauties seem to be getting along well and are spending a relaxing day together. Besides stepping out in hot fashion ensembles, the divas are making sure that their skincare doesn’t take the back seat. Well, how do we know this? Here’s what we caught on Instagram.

Alaya F shared her Jordan photo dump where we spotted her with Manushi Chhillar. The actresses were seen clad in a swimsuit and caked in the famously therapeutic Dead Sea mud. The duo was seen twinning in black, while their entire body was covered with mud masks. While sharing the pictures on Gram, Alaya F captioned it, “Natural spa day in the Dead Sea😋✨”

Alaya F-Manushi Chhillar Turn Skincare Buddies as They Dip in Dead Sea Mud For a Spa Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Dead Sea Mud For Skin Care

For the unversed, Dead Sea mud is extremely hydrating for the skin. Apart from keeping the skin moisturised, it accelerates the detoxification process, tightens the pores and exfoliates the skin. It also soothes itchiness and inflammation as well as symptoms of skin ailments such as dryness, acne, eczema and psoriasis. Furthermore, dead sea mud enhances skin’ texture and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Dead Sea mud offers numerous benefits for the skin, if you are wondering about taking a dip in it, you’re sure to achieve fantastic results.

