Home

Lifestyle

BFFs Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Killing’ Pilates Session Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym Right Away

BFFs Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Killing’ Pilates Session Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym Right Away

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are serving major Monday motivation with their 'killing' pilates session assisted by fitness trainer Namrata Purohit - WATCH

BFFs Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan's 'Killing' Pilates Session Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym Right Away

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor‘s fitness rapport is evident to anybody following Bollywood’s fitness scene. Actors, for whom physical and mental health are of utmost importance, are constantly searching for creative methods for incorporating a little zest into their mundane training regimens. Janhvi and Sara are a good example of the value of a real friendship in the entertainment industry, whether they’re slaying it on the red carpet or working out hard in the gym.

Sara Ali Khan shared a video of her hard-working workout with her close friend Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram stories. The two B’town stars’ workout video will inspire you to hit the gym right away! The ‘Roohi‘ star was sweating hard in all-black athleisure wear, while the daughter of Nawabs, Sara, slayed in a monochromatic bralette and neon green gym shorts. Janhvi and Sara, who were working on their glutes, were assisted by fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Sweat it Out in The Gym – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan captioned her workout video, “No excuses, no abuses. Killing us,” as she tagged Namrata and Janhvi. The duo exhibited how a deliberate approach to training may unleash not just physical strength but also mental resilience by including these strategies in their workout regimen. Pilates might be your best workout partner whether you want to tone your muscles or try to release your stress.

On Sara Ali Khan’s work front, she was recently seen in the Netflix movie ‘Murder Mubarak.’ Homi Adajania’s directorial was released on Netflix on March 15. An ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and others appeared in the mystery thriller. After that, Sara plays the lead role in the patriotic pre-independence movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her portrayal of Usha Mehta, a freedom warrior, was crucial to India’s struggle for independence from British rule. The film, which was directed by Kannan Iyer and stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and others, will make its Prime Video debut on March 21.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is all set to make her Telugu debut with Jr. NTR’s ‘Devara.’ The makers of the film released a poster of the film to give a glimpse of her character. She looked breathtaking in a saree with jhumkas, traditional choker and dainty bindi. She will appear alongside Rajkummar Rao in sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Janhvi has also signed a film with Dharma Productions titled ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’ The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.