Thanks to the novel Coronavirus, the work-life balance has gone for a toss. The unexpected shift to remote working during the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone's mental, physical health. Actor Bhagyashree has been a flag-bearer for a fit and healthy life since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. From giving tips about skincare to sharing her fitness routine, Bhagyashree has given a lot of useful tips.

The actor recently posted on her Instagram giving useful tips for people who are working from home and sitting all day at the desk. Work from home is indeed stressful for our mind and body. She pointed out that people should do simple exercises to relieve pain.

"Sitting at your desk when you are working at home, or for children who are studying on their computers or even if you are simply stressed, the muscles of your neck, shoulders and back get affected. Try these simple exercises and relieve that pain. Do let me know if it helps you. Share with all those whom you think it will benefit. Be pain free and keep smiling, (sic)" she posted.

The Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor shared about the haircare routine that she follows to keep her hair healthy and strong in her previous post.

“I had so many of you asking me about hair care so first let me tell you that the most important factor is the food you eat, cause health begins from inside. Vit A, biotin, and your Omegas are important in maintaining your hair and skin. But along with that when we are constantly torturing our hair with heat and chemicals when we blowdrying, style and/or color our hair, it is also essential that you nourish and pamper it. This is my Hair Care Routine: A mixture of Methi Seeds & Coconut milk. I use about a small bowl of soaked methi and one cup of coconut milk. But you can change the amount of ingredients according to the length of your hair. Soak the methi(fenugreek)seeds at night and then grind them along with the coconut milk in the morning to make a paste like consistency. Apply it to my hair for about 40mins and then wash it off with a mild shampoo. No conditioner needed. Lauric acid in coconut milk strengthen the hair follical and reduces the hairloss. Also is one of the best conditioners you can use. Methi is rich in Nicotinic acid which is beneficial against hairfall. It also contains lecithin which hydrates each strand of hair and bringing back the lustre and bounce.” (sic)

The actor said that she has been using this home-remedy for many years now and it works like magic.