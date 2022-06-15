If you are struggling to reduce that stubborn belly fat, then actor and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree’s new post will help you. The actor who calls herself a fitness addict often shares workout videos and posts on her timeline. The actor’s Instagram is filled with several tips and suggestions that can help people in many ways.Also Read - Cambodians Dance to 'Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache' Infront of Sacred Temple, Desis Are Delighted | Watch

On Tuesday, the actor posted a workout video in which she emphasised core strength. She shared three exercises which can help reduce belly fat. Bhagyashree in the video said that new moms who are struggling with belly fat can also benefit from these exercises.

She wrote in the caption, "New mothers are worried that their belly will become loose and flabby after delivery. But core strength is important for most of our daily activities too. Here are some simple exercises to do to build core strength as well as target a fat burn around the tummy."

Watch the Video Posted by Bhagyashree

In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen performing mountain climbers, leg extensions and knee tucks on exercise balls. Wearing an orange sports bra and a pair of black tights, Bhagyashree shows off her toned body.

Talking about fat reduction, Bhagyashree says, “Reduction of fat happens mainly by eating correctly and making sure that your gut is working optimally. So, when you combine them both you can easily reach your target. Beginners can do 3 sets of 20 repetitions of mountain climbers, graduating to knee tucks on the bosu ball, and then to the leg extensions (lifts). These exercises will help to regain and consolidate core strength.”

On the work front, the actor will be soon seen in the reality TV show DID Super Moms as a judge along with Urmila Matondkar and Remo D’Souza.

Will you try these exercises? Let us know in the comments below.