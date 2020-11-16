New Delhi: Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today. Also Read - Bhai Dooj 2020: Puja Timings, History, And Significance of The Festival

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions. it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the nation on the occasion. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Bhai Dooj.”

भाई दूज के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020

Take a look at details about tithi, shubh muhurat and Rahu Kaal

Tithi

The Dwitiya Tithi starts at 7:06 AM on November 16 and ends at 3:56 AM on November 17.

Shubh muhurat

Brothers and Sisters must perform the rituals between 1:10 PM to 3:18 PM.

Rahu Kaal

7:30 AM to 9 AM. Avoid performing rituals during Rahu Kaal as it considered one of the inauspicious segments of the day.

Celebrate the festival before or after this period.