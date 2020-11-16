New Delhi: Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Teeka/Tilak ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions. it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. Also Read - Bhai Dooj 2020: Puja Timings, History, And Significance of The Festival

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the nation on the occasion. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Bhai Dooj.”

Bhai Dooj: Shubh Muhurat For Tilak or Tikka

The Dwitiya Tithi starts at 7:06 AM on November 16 (today) and ends at 3:56 AM on November 17. However, there’s a shubh muhurat for the tilaka or teeka ceremony. In this ceremony, sisters put a teeka on brother’s forehead. They wish for brother’s good health and long-life during the ceremony.

According to priests and Hindu calendar, the shubh muhurat for teeka or tilaka is between 1.10 PM to 3.18 PM. Brothers and Sisters must perform the rituals between 1:10 PM to 3:18 PM.

Avoid Rahu Kaal

7:30 AM to 9 AM. Avoid performing rituals during Rahu Kaal as it considered one of the inauspicious segments of the day. Celebrate the festival before or after this period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also wished people on Bhai Dooj. The festival is being celebrated across India.