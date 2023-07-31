Home

Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Her Washboard Abs in Hot Blouse And Thigh-High Slit Skirt on Goa Beach, See Sun-Kissed Pics

Bhumi Pednekar dropped her hottest photos from her fancy beach vacation in Goa. The actress flaunted her toned midriff in a bold co-ord set, see latest pics!

Bhumi Pednekar is currently having the time of her life in Goa. The actress who often shares her fashion lookbook on Instagram just dropped her hottest photos from the beach. Bhumi Pednekar raised the hotness level in a brown coloured co-ord set, which included a bikini top with a plunging neckline and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. Bhumi Pednekar proudly flaunted her toned midriff and why shouldn’t she? The actress exuded exceptional grace and confidence in her sunkissed photos. The ‘Badhaai Do‘ star elevated her sexy beach look with a sleek bracelet and timeless aviator sunglasses. Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her natural look with no makeup and messy hair. She completed her uber-cool style with a pair of white sneakers.

The caption on Bhumi Pednekar’s beach photos from Goa read, “slice of heaven 🙂 Wearing my main babe @label_bella_d at the best place in goa @kaiagoa (sic).”

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Unseen Beach Pictures And Videos From Goa Vacation:

Bhumi Pednekar’s fans swamped the comment section with love and gratitude. They heaped praises on her perfect beach body and dropped fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Serving looks on and off ramp 🔥🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Body goals ❤️ (sic).” The third one said, “Looking Gorgeous and beautiful smile lovely outfit beautiful place yummy food and pics.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s beach dump from her fancy vacation in Goa was much more than just sunkissed photos. She shared a photo from inside her hotel where she held a cup and gave a quick sneak peek into her lavish breakfast. She also shared a close-up of her fancy meal in Goa. The actress enjoyed her break with a stunning day and night view of the beach.

Are you a fashionista like Bhumi Pednekar too? You can try your hands on her super hot chocolate brown co-ord set from the Bella D line by Dimple Belani Thadani for a casual, laid-back vacation.

