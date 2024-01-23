Home

Bhumi Pednekar Inspires Fitness Motivation for 2024 with Post-Dengue Strength Training Using Dumbbells

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video of her power-packed dumbbell exercises, explaining the challenges she faced regaining strength post-dengue and overcoming major knee injury.

Bhumi Pednekar is undeniably a fitness enthusiast. Her remarkable weight loss transformation after Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a testament to that fact. The actress loves to share her fitness videos on social media, inspiring fans regularly with her daily dose of workout. Well, this time too, Bhumi shared a video of her intense strength training, explaining the challenges she faced regaining strength after battling dengue.

Taking to her social media, Bhumi explained the health challenges she faced. Her Instagram caption reads, “Post dengue I couldn’t even walk a Km. Add to this a rib and knee injury along with massive muscle loss. I was a Mess!!! It’s taken me 3 months to get back. Slow and steady.” While getting back in full form and strength, Bhumi performed a series of intense dumbbell exercises. Her functional workout training day was full of dedication and resilience. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

On her workout day, Bhumi opted for a halter neck sports bra paired with black gym pants. To keep the hair behind while exercising, she tucked them in a tight ponytail. In the end, she wore black sports shoes to kickstart her exercise.

Benefits of Training With Dumbbells

Training with dumbbells offers a range of health benefits that contribute to overall fitness and well-being. Here are some key advantages:

Unlike machines, dumbbells require greater stabilisation and engage supporting muscles, promoting better balance and coordination.

Dumbbell exercises allow for a complete range of motion, helping to improve joint flexibility and reduce the risk of injury.

Dumbbells provide versatile workout options. From squats and lunges to bicep curls and shoulder presses, the possibilities are diverse.

Training with dumbbells is beneficial for those aiming to burn extra fat and support weight management.

