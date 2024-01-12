Bhumi Pednekar is ‘Slowly And Steadily’ Toning Her Body With THIS Intense Workout Regime- WATCH

Home

On Friday, Bhumi Pednekar shared an intense workout video, serving a motivational tone to stay fit in 2024. Take a look!

Bhumi Pednekar is a fitness enthusiast. Besides her tremendous acting abilities, the diva is also a pro in serving fitness goals with her intense workout plan. Her journey has become a source of inspiration for numerous individuals, particularly following her debut film, where she underwent a significant weight gain of 35 kilos. Bhumi’s remarkable weight loss transformation garnered widespread attention, especially for those seeking fitness goals.

In her latest Instagram post, Bhumi shared a workout video showcasing her resilience and determination. The Thank You for Coming actress was seen performing a mix of hardcore functional training. She was seen holding dumbbells and doing squats, leg races and pushups. While sharing the video with fans, she captioned it, “lowly and steadily 💪 #BPBurns #2024. Also listening to this song on loop @shehnaazgill @gururandhawa ❤️ @rohityson_.” In case you missed out on her latest workout video, then scroll down now!

Along with working out, Bhumi also adheres to a healthy diet plan. She shared her morning workout routine in which she wakes up before sunrise and consumes a large mug of milk-based coffee paired with three biscuits. Then she heads to work and takes a breakfast/brunch break in between the shoot in which she eats a grilled sandwich, cut into four options.

Ever since the actress entered the industry, she has gained and lost an incredible amount of weight to meet the requirements of her role in the upcoming films. Bhumi Pednekar’s daily fitness routine continue to inspire and set major goals for fitness enthusiasts.

