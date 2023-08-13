Home

Bhumi Pednekar dropped a fresh set of pictures in ivory embroidered saree from the shelves of designer Rohit Bal. The actress looked like an 'art' in contemporary saree worth over Rs 2 lakh, see latest hot pics!

Bhumi Pednekar is known to give a personalised modern touch to ethnic ensembles and she does a phenomenal job. Agreed? The ‘Badhaai Do‘ actress recently made heads turn at the National Gallery of Victoria in Australia in a contemporary saree. Bhumi Pednekar looked every bit gorgeous in an ivory embroidered saree with a jaw-dropping corset-inspired blouse from the shelves of Rohit Bal. As the wedding season is upon us, the traditional outfit is a must-have for all the bridesmaids out there! She dropped photos on her Instagram handle and captioned them, “Art 🤍(sic),” along with the outfit and makeup details.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR LOOKS HOT IN THE LATEST PHOTOS IN AN IVORY SAREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar’s fans and followers dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for the actress. They swamped the comment section with love and appreciation. One of the users wrote, “Bhumi Pednekar pretty awesome God bless (sic).” Another user wrote, “Absolutely glamorous shine ✨️🔥🔥 (sic).” The third user wrote, “So gracefull n beautiful 🙌mam❤️ (sic).” Social media influencer and actor Dolly Singh wrote, “Beauty 😍 (sic).” Patralekhaa and Anushka Ranjan also reacted to Bhumi Pednekar’s ravishing photos in saree.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR’S SAREE PRICE

Bhumi Pednekar’s chanderi silk embroidered saree with handwork is from the rack Rohit Bal’s label. The handwork highlights work coming with a plain chanderi silk cut piece and satin fabric for the underskirt. You can add the stunning ensemble to your collection and it will cost you exactly Rs 2,49,999 from the official website of Rohit Bal.

Bhumi Pednekar is now exploring a lot with her look. She has halted making ‘safe’ appearances and is instead going out and out bold. She is rocking it all, from her red carpet ensembles, where she goes big on hazardous thigh-high slits and backless details, to her commercial tours, when she selects some wild patterns and cut-outs.

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar was honoured with ‘The Disruptor of the Year’ award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last in Sudhi Mishra’s ‘Afwaah.’ The serious film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi, and Sumeet Vyas. She now ‘Lady Killer‘ and ‘Thank You For Coming‘ in her pipeline. The latter also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani.

Bhumi Pednekar, who never misses an occasion to make a statement with her wardrobe, did the same thing once again. What are your thoughts on her latest look? Let us know your thoughts!

