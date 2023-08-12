Bhumi Pednekar Takes The Streets of Melbourne in Chic Black Blazer With Fitted Mid-Skirt- HOT PICS

Home

Bhumi Pednekar was recently photographed at IFM-Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in uber-cool black blazer and matching skirt. Check out her latest pics!

Bhumi Pednekar has always had a love for bold old-school glamour. The actress keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram on a daily basis. Bhumi believes in blending class, sass and comfort together. Fans adore her fashion diaries whether casual or formal power suits. Recently, the diva was seen giving major fashion goals in an all-black ensemble at the IFM-Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The actress was recently photographed at IFFM wearing an all-black outfit. Her ensemble featured sharply tailored single-breasted blazer with a mid skirt. The actress styled her look with elaborate chokers, bracelets and midi cuffs. For glam picks, Bhumi opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour and glowing skin. For hairdo, she opted for a neat style bun that complemented her all-black look. While sharing her pictures on Gram, Bhumi captioned it ”Tonight in Melbourne for @iffmelbourne 🤍”

Bhumi Pednekar Dazzles in All-Black Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar will be representing India at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) this year as her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming, will be premiering at the film festival. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film has been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson Hall.

On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar unveiled the poster of her upcoming film starring Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Karan Kundrra. Releasing the poster, the actor wrote, “This one’s for all the girls out there! Our chick flick #ThankYouForComing is going to the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 as an official selection!!! Honoured! Thrilled! Gobsmacked!”

Your Thoughts on Bhumi Pednekar’s Latest Look? Tell us in the Comments Below!

