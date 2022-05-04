Actor Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut 7 years ago with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. A small-scale movie which became a huge success because of its simplicity. For the role, Bhumi opted to put on weight and shed those kilos later. For the film, she has put on 30 kgs for the role and post the movie she lost 35 kgs. Impressive, right?Also Read - Deepika Padukone Attends Eid Bash in Stunning Black Kashmiri Embroidered Kurta and Dhoti Pants| See Photos

Talking about her weight loss journey, Bhumi in an interview told Vogue, “I’ve lost over 35kg, after gaining 30kg for a film. Since then, it’s been a constant process of improvement—but I didn’t do it by starving myself. I work really hard; it’s become an active part of my routine. I like to mix it up—pilates, running, strength and weight training,” she said. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak From Mannat After 2 Years, Fans Say 'Finally Chaand Aya'

Over the years, Bhumi has spoken about healthy living and clean eating. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor talked about her diet and fitness routine. Talking about her workout routine, Bhumi highlighted, “I walk as often as possible. There are times when I just go for a run, or at the job where I’m sitting for like 45 minutes. So, I don’t really have a regimented rule. One thing that I stick to is reaching the gym at least five times. As opposed to a lot of people thinking that women should not lift weights, I have seen the difference with my weight training regimen. My posture has improved while my aches and pains, and injuries have subsided.” Also Read - Weight Loss For Women: These Diets Are NOT Working For You, Ladies. Stop Following Them Blindly!

Talking about her diet plan, Bhumi happily busted myths. She said that she eats rice every day. “I eat rice regularly as opposed to people thinking that rice is not good for weight loss. That’s not true at all. Rice has a lot of amino acids. It is very easy on your gut. I don’t eat refined sugar. I stay away from dairy as much as possible. Especially because my body does not take milk in its purest form. I do like a lot of vegetables. I can consume 200 grams of vegetables in various forms. I eat fresh fruits. It is high on carbs and sugar. But the body needs a certain amount of heavy sugar and carbs too.”

Bhumi’s diet is plant-based as she is a vegetarian. “I lead a sustainable lifestyle. So, my diet automatically kind of contributes to it. Just loving my body is the mantra. When you know what’s right for the body, then you feel good inside out.”