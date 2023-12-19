Home

Lifestyle

Bhumi Pednekar’s VIRAL Instagram Hack to Achieve The Perfect Winged Eyeliner is a Total HIT- Watch

Bhumi Pednekar’s VIRAL Instagram Hack to Achieve The Perfect Winged Eyeliner is a Total HIT- Watch

In the latest Instagram video, Bhumi Pednekar created a soft, smokey eyeliner look with this surprising VIRAL beauty hack. You need to try on this Bhumi-verified eye makeup now, Watch video!

Bhumi Pednekar's VIRAL Instagram Hack to Achieve The Perfect Winged Eyeliner is a Total HIT- Watch

Bhumi Pednekar loves to follow contemporary beauty trends. Her Instagram account serves a whole lot a dose of entertainment, fitness and everyday makeup looks. The actress truly knows how to keep her fans and followers constantly engaged on Instagram. In her latest video, Bhumi tried out the viral “Instagram hack” of achieving the perfect winged liner. And guess what? it worked out for her.

Trending Now

Taking to Bhumi’s Instagram, the actress recently tried out a viral makeup hack of creating a smudged winged eyeliner look. She sported a fresh-face look, prepping her eyelids with an eye primer. She stretched the white strips from the lower-outer corner of her eyes to the temples. With a kajal stick, she tried to make a winged eyeliner along the edge and smudged it with a brush to create a smokey texture. Then, she used a nude shimmery eyeshadow and aced her minimal eye makeover. Bhumi finally removed the tapes and was left stunned after she saw the perfect smokey winged eyeliner.

You may like to read

Bhumi revealed that she loved this viral makeup hack. She wrote, “This Instagram hack actually worked.” even said that going forward this hack would be a “regular in my makeup routine.”

BHUMI PEDNEKAR ACES THIS VIRAL BEAUTY HACK AND HOW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar’s makeup adventures are truly to adore. Her off-screen beauty goals are worth bookmarking. Now that, we have the diva’s approval, it’s high time you try this trendy eye makeup look this festive season.

Loved This New Instagram Trend? Tell us in the Comments Below

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.