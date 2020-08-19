Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun were among celebrities who took to social media to flaunt their skills with the camera on the occasion of World Photography Day on Wednesday. Also Read - World Photography Day 2020: Know All About The Day And How it is Celebrated Worldwide

"World photography day August 19th… Actors beware they can replace your face with technology now," Big B wrote along with a picture of him surrounded by multiple cameras.

Allu Arjun shared an image of him holding a camera. “Happy World Photography Day,” Allu Arjun captioned the post. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is currently spending time with husband Ayushmann Khurrana and family in Chandigarh, has shared a beautiful shot of the drenched road.

“I go here everyday and the sky is always showing it’s different moods to me. This is where I reflect, I change, I move on. A place that reminds me to have gratitude and to let things go. Neither are the skies the same everyday nor are its colours. Only one thing is consistent that a new day shows up. And that’s life,” Tahira captioned the image.

Ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani too wished everyone on the occasion..

Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment posted a collage of pictures of the superstar behind the camera. The post included images of Shah Rukh Khan clicking a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan and holding a camera on the set of “Swades”.