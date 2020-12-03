Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ has amassed a fan following on social media after her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was loved and adored by her fans and followers. Although, the new season of Bigg Boss is here the ardent fans of the show and Shehnaaz are still tripping on the previous season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: Rubina Dilaik Talks About Divorce, Abhinav Shukla Cries Hard

Shehnaaz is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her latest pictures. Shehnaaz recently shared a slew of pictures in which she looks stunning. The diva is wearing a shiny pink crop top with white denim shorts. She added a pop of colour with a neon green leather jacket. She complimented her look by accessorizing it with big golden hoops. Shehnaaz completed her look with sturdy brown boots which amplified the look even more. The outfit is from Swag Boutique.

She wrote alongside her post, “To improve is to Change,

To be Perfect .. is to Change often..

.with change comes new ventures, adventures & experiences.

Let's bring in some changes before December ends." (sic)

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz for this photoshoot opted for minimal makeup with a dab of pink lips.

This is not the first time that Shehnaaz has set the

internet on fire with her photoshoot. In her previous post, the Punjabi diva looked sizzling hot as she was seen in a beige, sequinned hot pants, blush pink top, and a long faux fur coat.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

In other news, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made headlines thanks to their peppy number Shona Shona, sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. In the song, Sidharth can be seen trying to woo Shehnaaz with his charm. The song is a hit already and the rumoured couple is praised for their onscreen chemistry.