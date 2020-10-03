All set to be glued to your television screen tonight? Bigg Boss is slated to return to the small screen with its new season. We have shared the tentative list of participants of Bigg Boss 14 which includes Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Radhe Maa, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, and Nishant Singh Malkhani. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics
One person who has been already making headlines is television fame Pavitra Punia. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you will realize that she is all things bold and beautiful. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Erotic Web-Show Actor Sapna Bhabhi Set to be a Wild Card Entry?
Pavitra rose to fame with the reality show ‘Splitsvilla 3’ and post that has been a part of multiple TV shows including Geet- – Hui Sabse Parai, ‘Welcome- Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki’ and ‘Box Cricket League’. Also Read - A Fashion Guide To Flaunt Your Baby Bump in Style
Pavitra’s Instagram is proof that she will raise the hotness and fashion quotient at the Bigg Boss house this season. Be it a tiger print jumpsuit, a bodycon dress or a sheer yellow saree, Pavitra sure looks knows how to be sassy and bold.
Pavitra nailed the Tiger print jumpsuit
She looks bold in a bathrobe
Pavitra raising the hotness quotient in a sequin saree with a backless blouse
Pavitra looks ethereal in a bold red saree
Showing off her tattoo in a sheer yellow saree
We can’t wait to see her fashionable look on Bigg Boss 14. Do you think she will be the fashionista of the season?