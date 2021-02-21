The grand finale of the cult reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14 is just a few hours away. Every year, the controversial reality show brings contestants who raise the entertainment as well as glamour quotient in the house. From stunning in a traditional saree to an embellished gown, season 14 of Bigg Boss witnessed contestants Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, and Jasmin Bhasin upping the style quotient. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Elimination: Aly Goni Gets Evicted, Could Not Make It To Top 3

Nikki Tamboli: The South Indian actor Nikki Tamboli made weekends glamorous with her sparkling outfits. Nikki has a girl-next-door style and is often seen strutting in lehengas, bodycon dresses. During the weekdays, Nikki was seen in comfortable yet chic outfits including hotpants, crop tops, quirky dresses. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant Walks Out With Rs 14 Lakh Money Bag

Check out her pictures here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Top 3 Finalists Are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya And Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli stuns in a yellow sparkly attire by Kalki fashion. She looks gorgeous in a heavily embroidered yellow gown which she teamed up with a matching sheer shrug. She amped her look with big hoop earrings, subtle makeup, and a red tint on her lips.

Nikki in a blingy lavender dress. If you don’t know what to wear for your next date night, then Nikki’s blingy bodycon dress is a perfect outfit for your next date. For the glam, she kept her makeup subtle with a dewy base and strappy footwear.

Rubina Dilaik: TV actor Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the show. She is known not just for her headstrong personality but also for her fashionable looks. She always put her fashionable foot forward. Her outfits are often talked about, be it her fashionable gowns, or her traditional sarees. She paired her looks with chunky jewellery and a stunning hairdo.

Rubina looks glamorous in a shimmery ivory outfit. She styled her look with statement earrings and kept her makeup dewy. Red lipstick amped the look even more.

Rubina looks the best in a saree. Do you agree?

Who was the most glamorous contestant on Bigg Boss 14 according to you?