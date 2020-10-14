Hina Khan seems to be in a fashion game where she is unstoppable when it comes to raising the style bar. She is currently in the Bigg Boss house as one of the ‘Tufani Seniors’ and her team outside the house is leaving no stone unturned in making our Sherr Khan’s every look stand out. They are treating us with her refreshing pictures daily and we can’t keep calm. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sherr Khan Aka Hina Khan is Back With Yet Another Mesmerizing Look Leaving Her Fans Drooling Over Her Pictures, See Pics

A day ago, Hina Khan’s Instagram was once again flooded with her ravishing pictures in a blue shade outfit and her fans went crazy. The stylish diva is glowing in the pictures like a ray of sunshine. Have a look at the pictures yourself below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Slays in a Multicolour Peplum Beaded Top and Bell-bottoms for Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

In the pictures, Hina Khan is wearing a sky blue tunic paired with a loose printed pant from the label Arcvsh. She has also donned a pair of stud earrings and a few rings. She opted for nude makeup so that she can look natural. To finish her look, she donned a pair of quilted tan flats.

This is one of the comfiest looks picked by Hina Khan and is perfect for work from home or to went out for a dinner. Let us know in the comment section below how much you like this new avatar of Hina Khan.