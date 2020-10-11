Diva Hina Khan is at it again, the actor is slaying at the Bigg Boss 14 episodes and how! Be it her sartorial choices or her wisdom when it comes to mentoring the juniors, the Toofani senior has it all sorted. For her recent appearance in the house, the actor opted for a multicolour peplum beaded top by designer Ohaila Khan and black bell-bottoms Umika Karnani.

She is indeed justifying her caption here, "She is a real firecracker. Strong, Fierce, Fighter. 💥💥" (sic). Hina's powerful sartorial choice had the fans gushing all over social media. One of the users wrote, "Hot n Classy," while others wrote, "Stunning."



The hand embroidery of multiple couture beading and fabric manipulation techniques of the top took her heart away. With minimal makeup, blushed lips and open hairdo, the actor looked stunning.

The actor has been giving some serious fashion goals to the fans lately. For one for her appearances, the toofani senior pulled off a yellow printed cotton pantsuit, with loose wavy hair, and pink lips, she completed the look with black heels.

Her crisscross patterned denim separates ensemble by MellowDrama was also a big hit!

She looked like a dream in this floral suit.