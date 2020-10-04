Last night, South Indian actor Nikki Tamboli officially entered the Bigg Boss 14. The chirpy actor already caught eyeballs because of her quirky style and outfit. For the grand premiere, the actor wore a sparkling purple dress topped up with a goffered frill. She stole the show with this outfit and her wit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics

Nikki took to her Instagram, she wrote, “Sparkling purple attire topped up with goffered frill totally stole the show. 💜Don’t you’ll agree? Thank you @iamkenferns for such a lovely outfit.” (sic)

Nikki during the premiere called herself bold and sexy and we couldn’t agree more. People on social media also started comparing her to Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13, who emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the last season. Nikki seems to have got the same exuberance and innocence that helped Shehnaaz win the hearts of the audience.

The other contestants who raised the entertainment quotient included Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Jasmin Bhasin. Bigg Boss 14 has generated enough buzz already. The theme of the season is a challenge in itself that says ‘Ab Bigg Boss Dega 2020 ko Jawaab‘. The house, designed by Omung Kumar, has been made to look like a full-fledged entertainment complex with a BB Mall, a spa section, a gym area, a theatre area, and an underwater-themed bathroom.

We can’t wait for more fashionable outfits from Nikki Tamboli. Stay glued for more updates on Bigg Boss 14!