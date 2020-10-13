Hina Khan is a style icon and she has proved this time and again. Currently, she is in the Bigg Boss house and is leaving the audience amazed not only by her sassy way of entertaining but also by her sartorial picks. The actor was the first runner up in the 11th season of Bigg Boss and is now a part of the show as one of the ‘Tufani Seniors’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Slays in a Multicolour Peplum Beaded Top and Bell-bottoms for Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

While Hina is having a great time inside the house, her team is making sure to keep her fans updated with her glamorous pictures on Instagram. A day ago, Hina Khan’s team posted a series of pictures of the actor in black and white ensemble. Our ‘Sher Khan’ is looking breathtaking in the pictures. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan is The Highest Paid 'Toofani Senior' in The House, Actor Being Paid Rs 72 Lakhs For 2 Weeks

Have a look at them for yourself below: Also Read - Hina Khan Flirts With Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14 And Let Their Chemistry Rule; New Couple Alert?

Hina Khan is donning an above-knee length dress from the label Nikhita with balloon sleeves. Her outfit features a plunging neckline in the front and back too. It has white lace-detailing all around. To enhance her look, Hina opted for winged eyeliner and a nude shade lipstick. She also wore a pair of diamond earrings and a ring. Her hair was half-tied at the back and to complete the look she opted for a pair of black heels.

Hina Khan is making this new season of Bigg Boss all about her stylish outfits. The diva slays in all of them like a pro and we can’t keep our eyes away from her pictures even for a second. We absolutely loved Hina’s new look in a black and white dress. Let us know if you also loved her new avatar, in the comment section below.