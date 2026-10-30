Bihar Museum beats Louvre and Metropolitan Museum of Art, ranks 9th on World’s 100 Best Museums 2026 list

India has earned global recognition in the world of art and history. Bihar Museum in Patna has secured the ninth spot on the World's 100 Best Museums 2026 list, finishing ahead of two of the world's most famous museums – The Met and the Louvre.

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Bihar Museum secures 9th place on World’s 100 Best Museums 2026 list (PC: Instagram)

India has another reason to celebrate its rich cultural heritage, and this time, the spotlight is on Patna. The Bihar Museum has earned a place among some of the world’s most recognised cultural institutions, putting the state on the global museum map. What makes the achievement particularly special is that it has finished ahead of two internationally famous names that attract millions of visitors every year. The recognition also brings attention to Bihar’s history, art and architecture, which have plenty of stories to tell beyond the usual tourist destinations.

Bihar Museum ranks 9th on World’s 100 Best Museums 2026 list

The Bihar Museum in Patna has secured the ninth position on the World’s 100 Best Museums 2026 list, published by Germany-based travel guide Worth a Journey. It is the only Indian museum to feature in the top 100 and has also emerged as the highest-ranked museum in Asia.

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The ranking places Bihar Museum ahead of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, popularly known as The Met, which is at the 10th position. The Louvre in Paris, one of the world’s most visited museums, has secured the 31st spot.

Mexico City’s Museo Nacional de Antropología leads the 2026 list, followed by Madrid’s Museo del Prado in second place and Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in third. The State Hermitage Museum in Russia and Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum complete the top five.

What makes the Bihar Museum special?

Designed by Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki, in collaboration with Mumbai-based Opolis Architects, India’s Bihar Museum building combines modern design with a setting that reflects the region’s heritage. Spread across nearly 14 acres, the Bihar Museum brings together the state’s history, archaeological discoveries and artistic traditions under one roof. Its collections cover different periods, from ancient civilisations to the 18th century, giving visitors an opportunity to understand how the region developed over time.

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One of its most popular attractions is the Didarganj Yakshi, a celebrated ancient sculpture discovered near Patna in 1917. The museum also houses the Kurkihar bronzes, prehistoric stone tools, rare coins, manuscripts and sculptures. Its galleries showcase the Mauryan, Gupta and Pala periods, along with Buddhist and Jain heritage.

The museum also has spaces designed for visitors of different age groups. Its Children’s Gallery uses displays related to wildlife, science, folk art and culture to make learning more engaging for younger visitors. The Diaspora Gallery, meanwhile, explores Bihar’s cultural connections beyond the state’s geographical boundaries.

Its global ranking is an important moment for Bihar’s cultural tourism and gives international travellers another reason to explore Patna.