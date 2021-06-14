Bill Gates-Melinda Gates Divorce: The Billionaire duo Bill Gates and Melinda Gates had recently called it quits after 27 years of marriage. Bill and Melinda took everyone by a shock when they announced their separation on Twitter on May 4 after being married for more than two and a half decades. The split not only means the separation of the couple but also refers to the split of their USD 148 billion fortune into two halves, their assets include huge investments, private mansions, stock of public and private companies, vast tracts of land, private jets, and famous hotel brands. And, of course, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—the largest philanthropic organization of its type in the world. Also Read - Covid Vaccines, Charity: How Melinda Gates Plans to Spend Life After Divorce From Bill Gates

“They’re probably about the biggest divorce imaginable,” Janet George, a family law attorney at McKinley Irvin, said in a Bloomberg report. Notably, the foundation is not a part of the USD 148 billion fortune the couple possesses. The Seattle-based foundation was launched by the couple in the early 2000s. Melinda is the co-chairperson of the organization, The foundation has an endowment worth nearly $50 billion. The procedure has already been initiated, beginning with a separation contract, according to the petition for divorce French Gates, 56, filed in their longtime home state of Washington. Also Read - Bill Gates-Melinda Gates Divorce Update: Talks Began in 2019 About 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

She signed the papers from Bellevue, where they have a sprawling $130 million lakefront mansion. Bill Gates, 65, signed from Palm Desert, in southern California, where they own another home. Also Read - Bill Gates And Melinda Gates Divorce: Reason Behind The High-Profile Split That Shook Everyone

It may not be made public or announced openly what happens with their collection of private companies, such as the Four Seasons brand in which they bought a 47.5 per cent stake in back in 2007 along with Saudi Arabian Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud. Or their property investments, which make them the largest private farmland owner in the U.S.

— written by Apoorva Girdhar