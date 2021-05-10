Bill Gates-Melinda Gates Divorce Update: Talks Began in 2019 About 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

New Delhi: The much controversial ultra-rich couple split up in the US is making the headlines once again. Yes, we are talking about the billionaire couple Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, and their much-talked about divorce. Also Read - Bill Gates And Melinda Gates Divorce: Reason Behind The High-Profile Split That Shook Everyone

The power couple recently shocked people across the places with their announcement of getting separated after 27 years of being together in a matrimonial set-up. Even though they made the announcement last week, according to a report, there has been talks about their divorce since 2019. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage

What does the report say?

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Melinda Gates was meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end the marriage with Bill Gates. She was concerned about Bill Gates’s dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the report added. Also Read - Bill Gates to Beef Eaters: Shift to Synthetic Option to Fight Climate Change

As per the WSJ report, she was speaking to attorneys from several firms as early as October 2019 and reportedly admitted that the marriage was “irretrievably broken”. This is definitely heartbreaking!

Further, the report said that Melinda Gates felt uneasy about her ex-husband’s ties to Epstein at least from 2013.

Meanwhile a New York Times report from last year suggested that the Microsoft co-founder met with Jeffrey Epstein several times, and even stayed late at his New York townhouse. As per the news reports, Bill Gates’s spokesperson said at the time that the meetings between him and Epstein focused on philanthropy.

For the unversed, the controversial divorce was negotiated during the COVID-19 pandemic and involved legal teams working with a mediator to divide their combined fortune of USD 145 billion.

However, at the time of making the announcement, the Gates’ couple said they plan on remaining co-chairs and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

According to reports, Jefferey Edward Epstein was an American financial who was convicted for sexual abuse and assault. He was also accused of running a vast network of underage girls for sex. Epstein died in prison in August 2019 at the age of 66 while he was waiting for his trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking.

Did you know how did Bill And Melinda Meet?

According to reports, Melinda Gates was an employee of Microsoft where she met Bill Gates. They first met for a dinner in 1987 and later began dating leading to their marriage on New Year’s Day in 1994.