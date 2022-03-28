Billie Eilish at Oscars: Hollywood celebs walked the red carpet for the annual Oscars, which will honour the year in film in an event that will be free of the pandemic limitations that plagued last year’s ceremony. After the momentous changes brought by Covid-19, a glamour-packed Oscars red carpet signaled the massive comeback of Hollywood’s big night. Billie Eilish walked the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards bringing her unique A-list flair to the masses. All-black hues by Billie remained edgy and in accord with their zesty flair. She donned a tiered, ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic train by designer Alessandro Michele.Also Read - Oscars 2022 Highlights: Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Beats His Best Actor Win; CODA Wins Best Picture

One of her many accomplishments is her ability to quickly become a meme. Most recently, during the 94th Academy Awards, the singer went viral for her classic ruffled gown, sparking countless Twitter reactions. Her attire was quickly turned into a hilarious series of memes on Twitter. One of the users wrote, “y’all- don’t come for me… billies loofa era <3 (billie eilish oscars 2022).” While others compared her ruffled black dress to cupcake molds. Also Read - Oscars 2022 Most Dramatic Dress Award Goes to Jada Pinkett For Her Big Green Gown - Do Not Miss The Diamond Jewellery - See Pics

Check out these top Billie Eilish memes from the Oscars 2022:

y’all- don’t come for me… billies loofa era <3 (billie eilish oscars 2022) pic.twitter.com/QnBl7gjY4Y — jasawoki (@jasawoki) March 28, 2022

Also Read - Oscars 2022: India's 'Writing with Fire' Loses to 'Summer of Soul' in Best Documentary Feature Category

What the hell kind of Dress is this? Left over drapes???? — Concerned Citizen (@CEOBillKlein) March 28, 2022

I can’t get this out of my head tbh lol https://t.co/diKutVuJS2 — Mellie💫 (@ms_mojo_risin71) March 28, 2022

I just want to know what Billie’s stylist was thinking when they chose this dress for Billie to wear 🤔🥴 https://t.co/DtClgdeKj9 — Charlotte — cutest of all time?! 🧣 (@tswiftvancity) March 27, 2022

Ngeliat gaunnya Billie Eilish, malah keinget alas cupcake. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HcXteCagT9 — Habis Nonton Film (@HabisNontonFilm) March 27, 2022

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas attended the 2022 Academy Awards as youthful style icons, but also as performers and Oscar nominees. No Time Die, the title, and theme from the 2021 James Bond film, earned the duo a contender for Best Original Song.

What did you think about Billie Eilish’s dramatic black dress? Let us know.