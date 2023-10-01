Home

Hair Fall Remedy: Biotin for Strong, Beautiful Hair!

Biotin, often called vitamin H or B7, is a vital nutrient that plays a significant role in maintaining healthy hair, among other essential functions in our bodies.

Hair Fall Remedy: Biotin, often called vitamin H or B7, is a vital nutrient that plays a significant role in maintaining healthy hair, among other essential functions in our bodies. This video will explore what biotin is, why it’s crucial for our hair, how much of it we need, and the vegetarian food sources to ensure you’re getting your daily dose of this hair-loving vitamin

