Right when India started to see a sign of relief in form of approval given to COVID-19 vaccines, another outbreak created fear amongst people. Various Indian states namely Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh have confirmed the cases of bird flu. In Gujarat’s Junagarh, 53 birds were found dead recently. However, in Rajasthan, over 170 birds were reported dead. On the other hand, Kerala was put on high alert after the bird flu news was confirmed in two of its districts. In Himachal Pradesh, around 1,800 migratory birds died. Also Read - Now, 53 Birds Found Dead in Junagadh's Kharo Reservoir; Bird Flu Confirmed in Rajasthan

For those who do not know what bird flu is, it is a viral disease caused by the H5N1 virus. Humans can contract this deadly virus by eating meat or eggs of sick birds. That is why sales of poultry products have been banned in certain places in India after the news of bird flu started to surface in the country. But, can that make you safe from contracting bird flu, or is meat and egg consumption fatal these days? Let’s find out the answers to these questions together. Also Read - Bird Flu Scare: Sale of Chicken, Eggs And Poultry Products Banned in Parts of Himachal Pradesh

How Safe is it to Eat Meat And Eggs Amidst The Current Bird Flu Outbreak?

According to a WHO report released back in 2005, “Chicken and other poultry are safe to eat if cooked properly.” But, if birds from the flocks with the virus have entered the food chain, people are at risk of contracting the fatal bird flu after eating chicken and eggs, if not properly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 F (74 C). If you do not want to contract the virus from eggs, cook them until the yolks and whites are firm. Also Read - From Rajasthan to Kerala, Four States on High Alert After Bird Flu Confirmed in Dead Migratory Birds | Key Points

Also, the H5N1 virus can spread during the slaughtering process too. So, the person involved in the process needs to be extra cautious.

To answer the question, we can say that though eating poultry may be safe in certain conditions but we would suggest you stay away from it for at least some time to avoid any risk of getting the disease