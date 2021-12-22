Who doesn’t love biryani? And food delivery platform Swiggy’s latest report proves just that. The country’s love for biryani only seems to be growing as online food delivery platform Swiggy said that Indians ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute in 2021.Also Read - India's Favourite Dishes: Desis Binged on Biryani, Pav Bhaji & Gulab Jamun in 2021 | Check Full List

The report mentioned that over 4.25 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering a chicken biryani, while the most binged snack of the year was samosa with about 5 million orders on Swiggy, equal to the population of New Zealand.

"Swiggy's sixth annual StatEATstics report reveals how Indians ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute, samosas equal to the population of New Zealand, and enough tomatoes to play the Spanish Tomatina festival for eleven years," the company said in a statement.

“In 2020, 90 biryanis were ordered per minute, which has gone up to 115 in 2021, which comes to 1.91 per second,” the statement said.

While samosa was ordered six times more than Chicken Wings, pav bhaji was India’s second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders.

With a total of 2.1 million orders, gulab jamun was the most ordered dessert on Swiggy followed by rasmalai with 1.27 million orders.

The search for healthy food on Swiggy doubled in 2021, and health-focused restaurants on Swiggy HealthHub witnessed a 200 per cent increase in orders. Bengaluru emerged as the most health-conscious city, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Instamart delivered over 28 million packs of fruits and vegetables alone in 2021. Tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes, and green chilies were the top five fruits and veggies delivered in under 30 minutes.

The total bananas ordered on Instamart outweighed the Statue of Liberty by 2.6 times.

(With inputs from IANS)