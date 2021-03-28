New Delhi: From the onset of the pandemic in 2020, many of us got well-acquainted with comfy pajamas, oversized t-shirts, loungewear. Last year saw a surge in comfort fashion, cashing into the trend, IKEA launched a new product that is ideal for outdoor gatherings and doesn’t ever compromise on comfort. The brand is all set to launch a wearable cushion called ‘FALTMAL’ that looks like an ordinary cushion but can be turned into a wearable quilt. Also Read - Malaika Arora In Sexy Santa-Inspired Satin Shorts Worth Rs 1.5 lakh Shows How To Slay Bold Outfits

"A cushion/quilt that keeps you warm and comfy when travelling, relaxing in the hammock, or cuddling up on the sofa. The genius, button fastening keeps it from sliding off when you reach for your coffee," mentions IKEA's website.

The description on the website further reads, "The quilt packs down into a compact cushion, making it ideal for trips away as it takes up little space, while also doubling up as a comfortable pillow."

The dark green-coloured wearable cushion comes with an orange zipper. If you are on the go then you can pack it easily into a cushion. It will keep you warm and cosy, it will stay in place as it has sleeves and a button in the back. The material is made of recycled polyester while the outer material is wipe clean.

The wearable quilt is available on IKEA’s website and it retails at Euros 25 (Rs 2,141. 64).

While the year 2020 saw many bizarre fashion trends including the inflatable balloon trousers, grass-stained jeans by Gucci, Baguette bag by Moschino, and many more, IKEA’s wearable quilt added to the list. Netizens had a field day and dropped some funny comments.

A user said, “It’s not fashion it’s a wearable IKEA cushion storage solution.”

It's not fashion it's a wearable IKEA cushion storage solution. https://t.co/VNec3ddsOF — Ŧɭเק (@Flip5ide666) March 17, 2021

Sit on the cushion all day, and transform it into a full-length wearable quilt by night. https://t.co/BCgHqY6nKK — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) March 25, 2021

IKEA is launching a pillow that’s also a wearable quilt. It even has a hot new fashion name, the FÄLTMAL. Purrrr pic.twitter.com/HwUZOCZ52j — ᴀɴᴅʏ (@andychester_) March 26, 2021

Thoughts? Might be worth the drive to Ikea to buy this wearable quilt to keep you warm in the garden on Summer evenings! Kinda makes you look like a giant slug, doesn’t it?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/VqUdNd4kZU — Bridge FM Radio (@bridgefmradio) March 26, 2021

Will you add this to your wardrobe? Let us know in the comment below!