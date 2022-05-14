One of the most famous luxury brands, Balenciaga is in the news for offering a bizarre piece of product. The brand known for delivering uncompromising standards for a high price is making headlines for its fully destroyed sneakers. Launched under its Paris Sneaker collection, the shoes are sold in two styles- high-top, and backless mule and the price range starts from $495 to $1850 (which is approximately Rs 1,42, 982).Also Read - Nora Fatehi Does Colour Blocking Right in Rs 79K Crop Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For Dance Deewane Juniors

The limited-edition shoes have 100 pairs available and are a part of a new campaign by the brand. The tag line of this campaign is “sneakers are meant to be worn for a lifetime.” Also Read - Balenciaga Takes Phatte Hue Joote To Next Level, Launches Destroyed Sneakers Worth Rs 1.42 Lakh. Internet Reacts

In a press release, the Paris-based brand said that the campaign photos of the shoes show them as "extremely worn, marked up and dirtied." The shoes are a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless classic casual wear in black, white, or red, with white sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look, the brand said.

Check out the pictures of the sneakers here:

The latest collection of Balenciaga has left the internet disappointed. The internet is brutally trolling the brand all over social media. The sentiment of the netizens was ‘Would you wear these?’

A user wrote, “Perfect. My beat up converse that went to 916146 festivals is back in style,” another user said, “Bro, I thought these were excavated from an ancient site or something.”

Who was going to say, the shoes that my mom took from me to throw away when I was in high-school, are now famous. they are like 10K or more literally in the trash. I told you mom! Balenciaga. pic.twitter.com/RKR6nsePAS — Christian A. Macias (@Chris_Macias_) May 10, 2022

Buy a ₹500-₹700 shoes and jump in a puddle & There you just bought Balenciaga .#rip #fashion #stupidity pic.twitter.com/lkIg5CLXem — Saurabh (@SAURABHYEET) May 11, 2022

I swear consumerism in certain societies make business growth so easy man. Somebody will rock in these new Balenciaga shoes just to look cool😂. Catch me dead in these pic.twitter.com/mds7EonE7n — Brian Meshack (@BrianMeshack4) May 11, 2022

Balenciaga is back at it with the poverty-chic pieces. They’re selling these sneakers that look like they belonged to someone who could only afford one pair of shoes their entire adulthood for *625 DOLLARS.* Unchecked capitalism is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/TgBd1gWVUh — ~NEENA ROE~ (@neenaroe) May 9, 2022

Did Balenciaga literally just take Converse shoes and throw them in a fire?! https://t.co/scZVbqfze8 — 🐱 Illegal Pink Cat 🐱 (@Pinkcatpol1) May 10, 2022

The sneakers will be available worldwide for buying on their official website.

What are your thoughts on this collection?