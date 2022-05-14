One of the most famous luxury brands, Balenciaga is in the news for offering a bizarre piece of product. The brand known for delivering uncompromising standards for a high price is making headlines for its fully destroyed sneakers. Launched under its Paris Sneaker collection, the shoes are sold in two styles- high-top, and backless mule and the price range starts from $495 to $1850 (which is approximately Rs 1,42, 982).Also Read - Nora Fatehi Does Colour Blocking Right in Rs 79K Crop Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For Dance Deewane Juniors
The limited-edition shoes have 100 pairs available and are a part of a new campaign by the brand. The tag line of this campaign is "sneakers are meant to be worn for a lifetime."
In a press release, the Paris-based brand said that the campaign photos of the shoes show them as "extremely worn, marked up and dirtied." The shoes are a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless classic casual wear in black, white, or red, with white sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look, the brand said.
Check out the pictures of the sneakers here:
The latest collection of Balenciaga has left the internet disappointed. The internet is brutally trolling the brand all over social media. The sentiment of the netizens was ‘Would you wear these?’
A user wrote, “Perfect. My beat up converse that went to 916146 festivals is back in style,” another user said, “Bro, I thought these were excavated from an ancient site or something.”
The sneakers will be available worldwide for buying on their official website.
What are your thoughts on this collection?