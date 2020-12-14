Are you someone who just can’t kickstart their day without sipping their brewing hot coffee? A daily cup of black coffee not just helps in staying wide awake and active throughout the day but it also has many hidden health benefits attached to its name. It is rich in nutrients and has antioxidants in it. Coffee has powerful chemical compounds that work to prevent diseases. It can prevent the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and more. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Exercise: This Could Be The Easiest And The Most Effective Workout Routine to Lose Those Extra Kilos, Try Now!

But does black coffee help you reduce weight? Yes, it does. Drinking black coffee can fast track your weight loss journey. Coffee helps in boosting metabolism and speeds up the fat-burning process. In fact, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has said that a single cup of black coffee brewed from ground beans has 2 calories. In comparison, a single fluid ounce of rich black espresso has just a single calorie. If the coffee brewed is from decaffeinated beans, the calorie count winds up being all the way down to zero. If you are on a weight loss journey, it is best to not add extra sweeteners and flavours like jaggery, sugar, milk, vanilla, soy, and chocolate syrup as it may yield up to 700 calories per serving.

4 reasons why black coffee will help you lose weight:

1. Chlorogenic Acid: Coffee has an element called chlorogenic acid which helps in speeding up the weight loss process, as per NDTV. It slows down glucose production in the body and has antioxidants.

2. Caffeine: The presence of caffeine in coffee will help you increase metabolic activity and will boost your energy levels which will help you in burning calories. Caffeine will keep a tab on your cholesterol levels.

3. Suppress hunger: Thanks to caffeine, it helps in suppressing hunger and keeps you energetic throughout the day even after your leg day at the gym. Coffee fights on the hunger hormones known as Peptide YY which helps in keeping a check on your hunger pangs, as per Pinkvilla.

4. Decrease water content in the body: Excess water content in the body is also one of the reasons for weight gain. By drinking black coffee, you tend to decrease the extra water content in the body as you urinate more often. Frequent urination helps in shedding extra pounds.