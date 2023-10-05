Home

Lifestyle

What is Black Tea And What Are Its Benefits? 5 Solid Reasons to Include This Chai in Your Diet

What is Black Tea And What Are Its Benefits? 5 Solid Reasons to Include This Chai in Your Diet

Black tea has a high antioxidant content and may have health advantages, such as better gut and heart health and a lower chance of developing certain diseases.

What is Black Tea And What Are Its Benefits? 5 Solid Reasons to Include This Chai in Your Diet

Black Tea Benefits: Black tea is one of the most consumed tea in the world. It is one of four varieties of tea produced from the camellia sinensis plant’s leaves, the others being white, oolong, and green teas. Black tea is used by people to increase mental clarity. It also treats headaches, controls both low and high blood pressure, avoids Parkinson disease, depression, dementia, and stroke, among many other ailments. Drinking black tea regularly may assist persons with type 2 diabetes by enhancing blood sugar regulation, according to new research.

Trending Now

5 Health Benefits of Drinking Black Tea Everyday

Heart Health: When it comes to heart health, black tea really has the power. Theaflavins aid in lowering blood cholesterol levels. The antioxidants flavonoids, which are also included in red wine, dark chocolate, and almonds, also 8% lower the chance of developing heart disease. According to studies, drinking tea regularly can decrease blood pressure, your chance of suffering a significant cardiovascular event (such a heart attack or stroke), and your risk of dying from heart disease. Gut Health: The bulk of your immune system and billions of microorganisms reside in your gut. Black tea’s polyphenols and antibacterial compounds may help boost immunity and digestive health. Improves Focus: Black tea contains caffeine, albeit not as much as coffee. L-theanine is an amino acid that is also present. The mixture promotes attention and alertness. One smaller research looked at the impact of consuming black tea vs water on cognitive function. Tasks requiring executive function and memory were better completed by those who drank black tea. Reduces Cancer Risk: Black tea contains polyphenols that may help increase cancer cell death and decrease the growth of some cancers. Although drinking black tea won’t make cancer go away, it could help slow the growth of cancer cells and lower the chance of developing some cancers. Drinking tea is linked to a decreased risk of mouth cancer, according to a thorough analysis of research looking at how tea affects cancer risk. Diabetes Control: Black tea without additional sweets can lower blood sugar and help your body better regulate sugar. Additionally, studies have shown that black tea helps normal and pre-diabetic persons with their blood sugar levels right after meals.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES