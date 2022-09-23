Blackheads are a very common skin problem that people usually face. They are also known as open comedons. The most common location of appearance of blackhead is the nose and area around it. They are caused because of dirt , keratin, and oil being trapped in open pores and hair follicles. Simply put, blackheads are a type of acne. Our pores become clogged due to a combination of dead skin cells, excess oil, and bacteria. The real (black) magic happens when these debris are pushed to the skin’s surface, where they oxidise when they come into contact with air and quickly turn black.Also Read - Diet to Control Skin Ageing: How Right Nutrition Can Help to Prevent Anti-Ageing - Expert Answers

Before you start popping the blackheads and feel the pain, There are some simple top 5 natural remedies that you can use at home to get the smooth skin back without any pain.

5 DIY NATURAL FACE MASKS TO GET RID OF BLACKHEADS:

Traditional Gelatine Mix: This is an age old remedy for blackheads. All you need to do is mix milk and unflavoured gelatine in 1:1 proportion and microwave for 10 seconds. Apply this mix on the affected area and leave it for 20mintues. Once dry gently peel it off and you will see the blackheads come off with it. Do this once in 10 days. Coriander Overnight Pack: Take some fresh coriander leaves and wash time properly. Now grind with little turmeric power and water for a smooth paste. Apply this mask on the blackheads and leave it on face overnight if you can or till it is dry and wash it with cold water. you can use this twice a week. Effective Egg Whites: A simple recipe which includes 1 egg white mixed with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice is a great exfoliator of blackheads. Use a facial brush to apply this mix on your skin and the areas prone to blackheads. Just let it dry and wash with cold water. use this once a week. Yogurt Fat Mask: This anti-blackhead mask needs 3 table spoon of oatmeal, 2 tablespoon of yogurt, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Make a smooth paste and apply on the areas where you have blackheads. Let it dry and wash with cold water. you can use it every second day. Turmeric And Sandalwood Pack: Mix half teaspoon of turmeric powder with one teaspoon of sandalwood powder and some curd to make a smooth paste. Apply on the T zone and blackhead effect area. let it sit for 20 minutes and gently scrub it off. Wash with lukewarm water. use this mask once in 15 days.

To make these remedies more effective, Cleanse your face thoroughly and cover it with a warm towel for 2 minutes before apply the remedy. This will soften and open the pores and help remove the blackheads more easily. Also avoid oil based makeup to avoid blackheads and always use sunscreen.

(With inputs from Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)