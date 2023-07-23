Home

Bladder Infection Symptoms: 7 Effective Remedies to Provide Relief at Home

Suffering frequently from mild urinary infections? then, follow these few home remedies that may help give a soothing effect on the burning sensations and discomfort.

Bladder infections are the most common type of urinary tract infection (UTI). They can develop when bacteria enter the urethra and travel into the bladder. The resulting infection can cause uncomfortable symptoms, such as the sudden urge to urinate. It may also cause pain while urinating and abdominal cramping. Antibiotics are used to treat bladder infections, but they can have adverse effects by killing beneficial gut bacteria responsible for producing B-vitamins. A combination of medical and home treatments may ease these symptoms, but treatment from a healthcare professional is also necessary. For mild or early-stage infections, or for individuals prone to frequent urinary infections, certain natural remedies might offer relief. Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee discusses effective remedies that may provide relief from uneasy symptoms and discomfort pain at home.

7 Effective Bladder Infection Remedies:

Cherries: Eating one cup of fresh cherries every 2 hours ease the burning sensation in the urine Garlic: It is known to have anti-bacterial properties. Eating 4-5 cloves of raw garlic, chop it fine and gulp it down with warm water or, make garlic pickle in lime juice and eat 4-5 cloves daily for a week. Take half a teaspoon of baking soda mixed with water for 3 to 4 days in the morning before breakfast. This will help reduce the burning sensations and provide soothing effect. Water: Drinking large amounts of fluids obviously help as it dilutes the toxins in the urine and flushes the system. Drink one litre of water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach and another 6-8 glasses during the day. This will prevent recurrence of your problem. Avoid Alcohol: Alcohol is a diuretic and promotes dehydration. This may lead to further infection as there will be less fluids in the system. Chances of re-occurrence will also increase. Hence if you are prone to frequent urinary bladder infections you must avoid intake of alcohol. Diet: For a couple of days at the onset of the symptoms of bladder infection, avoid eating any type of protein. Just live on a whole lot of fruits and vegetables for about 2 days. This would take care of the load of digestion and direct the energies to fight off the infection. It would also help to detoxify your body. Herbal tea: You can make this tea at home with lemon rind and cinnamon. Take one teaspoon each of granted lemon rind and cinnamon powder and boil it in a litre of water for 5 minutes. Strain it and drink while its hot.

