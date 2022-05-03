Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at Met Gala 2022: Hollywood celebs are making their way to grace the red carpet at one of the biggest fashion night Met Gala. American actor Blake Lively and her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds arrived on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet and surprised everyone when Blake changed her look to go with the theme. Blake Lively transformed her gown while walking up the grand stairs of the Met 2022. She looked stunning in a rose gold strapless gown by Versace. The body-fitting gown featured beaded embellishment all over and also had a long trail and another layer wrapped like a bow on her waist. With matching long gloves, crystal-encrusted dangler earrings and a crown on her sleek hairdo made her look like a gorgeous diva.Also Read - Nicki Minaj Just Wore a Baseball Cap at Met Gala 2022, But Her Look Was Anything but Casual- a Hit or a Miss?

As soon as she climbed the stairs, her outfit's massive copper bow that was wrapped around her waist, was led down transforming her gown into a blue number. The gloves she wore also was changed and this change was an ode to the Statue of Liberty. The dress was inspired by the oxidation process of The Statue of Liberty. For her makeup, Blake kept things soft and simple. On the other hand, Ryan looked dapper in a black and white formal suit.

Blake Lively trends big on social media

On Twitter, Blake Lively is trending big as her gown is inspired from The Statue of Liberty. She has won millions of hearts with her transformation. Fans applaud and call her the queen. A fan wrote that it was just Blake who understood this year's theme.

Take a look at the reactions and praises that Blake received:

